14 robbers hit Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center

A band of robbers struck Wednesday at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center mall.

At 3:31 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a report from mall security that several individuals ran off with store merchandise.

It was later determined 14 individuals were involved and fled in three different cars, police said.

The combined value of the stolen goods was not available Wednesday night.