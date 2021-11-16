Man charged in Wheeling murder case waives extradition, returning to Illinois

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, right, has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy of Wheeling -- whose daughter, Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, separately was found dead in Indiana.

The suburban man charged with murdering a Wheeling woman whose young daughter was kidnapped and later found dead has waived his right to an extradition hearing in Missouri and will be returned to Illinois to stand trial, police said Tuesday.

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of the 1100 block of Daytona Way in Pingree Grove, will be transported to the Wheeling Police Department at an unspecified date, Chief Jamie Dunne said. He'll be held without bond once he arrives.

Fowler is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy.

Murphy's body was found Nov. 9 in her Inland Drive apartment. Her 17-month-old daughter, Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, was missing and later was found dead in an Indiana pond.

Results from Jaclyn's autopsy are pending, according to the coroner's office in Lake County, Indiana.

No charges have been filed in Jaclyn's death, but they are expected, police have said.

Fowler was taken into custody Friday after being tracked to Missouri.

Police believe Jaclyn had been in the rented Dodge Grand Caravan Fowler drove to Missouri after the murder and kidnapping.

Wheeling police and Indiana State Police are investigating.

Anyone with information can call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632 or call 911.