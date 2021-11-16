Feder: The Mix posts opening for Eric Ferguson's old job

For the first time in 25 years there's an opening for a new morning host at WTMX 101.9-FM.

For the first time in 25 years there's an opening for a new morning host at WTMX 101.9-FM.

The job posting by Hubbard Radio Chicago comes two weeks after Eric Ferguson stepped down from the hot adult-contemporary station in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations and multiple lawsuits by former co-workers.

Following a settlement on his contract, Ferguson's departure was barely acknowledged by the company. But every reference that he ever worked there has been scrubbed from the station's media. Now Hubbard Radio CEO Ginny Morris seems to be in a big hurry to move on -- and to salvage the station and the brand that once were the company's crown jewel.

Since 1996 Ferguson had hosted mornings at The Mix, becoming Chicago's highest-paid radio personality and landing a place in the Radio Hall of Fame (with former co-host Kathy Hart).

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.