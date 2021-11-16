Arlington Heights man held without bail in attack on CTA worker, cop

Hours before an Arlington Heights man stabbed a CTA worker and beat a Chicago police officer on a Blue Line platform in the Loop, he was arrested and released from custody in Forest Park after attacking a group of people at a house of worship with a drumstick, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.

And this wasn't the first time Albert Burage, 39, assaulted a CTA employee, prosecutors said.

In 2012, Burage attacked a CTA guard with a stolen sword, cutting the guard's ear and arm at a CTA station in the South Loop, prosecutors said.

Burage was found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity in that case, prosecutors said.

