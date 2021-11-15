Villa Park shooting suspect held on $1 million bail

Bail was set at $1 million Monday for a Chicago man charged with shooting another man over the weekend at the Safari Land indoor amusement park in Villa Park.

Meco Norris, 25, of the 3000 block of North Spaulding Avenue, faces one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Lombard and Villa Park police responded at approximately 6:56 p.m. Saturday to the report of shots fired at Safari Land, 701 W. North Ave.

Authorities said Norris and the victim were both at Safari Land when Norris pulled out a weapon and shot the victim three times. Fifty or more people were in the park when the shooting occurred, officials said.

The victim was shot in the right chest, right shoulder and right elbow. He was transported to a hospital where he received treatment for his injuries and was released later that evening.

Norris fled after the shooting. He was captured without incident the following day at his home in Chicago, officials said.

On Monday morning, Judge Michael Reidy set bail at $1 million. Norris needs to post 10% of that to get out of jail.

"While dozens of children enjoyed an evening at a popular indoor children's amusement park with their families, it is alleged that Mr. Norris pulled a loaded weapon, aimed it at another man and fired, striking his victim three times." State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Mr. Norris' alleged actions, with multiple children literally just feet away, demonstrate the most horrifying disregard for public safety I have seen in my thirty-plus years as a prosecutor.

"We are all very thankful that no children were injured during this alleged attack," Berlin said.

Norris' next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17, 2021, for arraignment.