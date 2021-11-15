COVID-19 update: 8,922 new cases, 40 more deaths over past three days

Illinois is reporting a seven-day case positivity rate of XX%, but exactly one year ago the state's rate was at 12.8%, one of the highest levels for that metric during the entirety of the pandemic. A month later, doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would begin distribution throughout the state. Associated Press/November 2020

State health officials today reported 1,601 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals throughout Illinois, up 22% from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 323 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Over the past three days, 40 more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded throughout the state, while another 8,922 new cases were also diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the virus now stands at 26,117, with 1,744,508 infections recorded since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.7%, up slightly from Friday when IDPH reported it at 2.5%. Case positivity is the percentage of test results that show a new infection. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures. Health officials use the rate to determine what, if any, social mitigations should be in place to prevent the spread of disease.

Exactly one year ago, the state's seven-day case positivity rate was at 12.8%, one of the highest levels ever recorded in Illinois for that metric.

The state's seven-day new case rolling average was also at 12,233 exactly one year ago. Now, IDPH is reporting the state is seeing 3,452 new cases a day over the past week.

Health officials credit access to vaccines for the difference in case rates between now and a year ago.

IDPH officials also reported another 210,213 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past three days.

Vaccine providers have now administered 16,256,855 doses since they became available in mid-December 2020.

According to IDPH records, 57.1% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.