 

Chicago man charged with attempted murder of former girlfriend in Hoffman Estates

  • Dallvin T. Martin

    Dallvin T. Martin

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 11/15/2021 2:40 PM

A Chicago man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after Hoffman Estates police said he attacked his former girlfriend in the village Friday morning.

Dallvin T. Martin, 26, of the 1600 block of North New England Avenue, was charged after officers responded to a reported domestic battery on the 2100 block of Hassell Road at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

 

Police said officers determined that a 25-year-old woman had been battered by an ex-boyfriend at that location. She was taken to Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for treatment of multiple injuries, police said.

Martin is in custody at the Cook County jail on $500,000 bail, according to jail records. He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at the county courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

