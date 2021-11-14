The Week That Was: Gliniewicz a podcast subject; wounded Bensenville cop gets help

Six years after the death of Fox Lake police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz gripped the suburbs, his story is the subject of a new podcast. "Over My Dead Body: Fox Lake" revisits the killing of Gliniewicz, who staged his Sept. 1, 2015, suicide to appear as if he'd been gunned down in the line of duty, hoping it would head off revelations that he'd been stealing from a law enforcement youth group and allow him to go out a hero.

Donations continue to pour in to support injured Bensenville police officer Steven Kotlewski, who remains in intensive care after being shot nine times on Nov. 6 after responding to a police call. He also fell down stairs. He quickly needed several surgeries.

The operator of a West Chicago-area kennel where 29 dogs died as a result of a fire was sentenced Tuesday to 20 days in jail for animal cruelty and neglect. And Garrett Mercado, 32, of Woodridge, will be allowed to have one pet dog, but no other companion animals for six years,

Oak Brook's First Folio Theatre, known for its outdoor productions of Shakespeare plays, will cease operations upon the retirement of Executive Director David Rice at the end of the 2023-2024 season, Rice announced Tuesday.

Officials at Arlington Heights' village hall discussed preparations Monday for the extensive review and approval process for a proposed new Chicago Bears stadium at Arlington Park. That could include bringing on consultants to help with the massive redevelopment at the racetrack site, completing a fiscal analysis on the costs and benefits, and working with the NFL team's management on a land use plan.

With the Advocate Sherman Hospital anesthesiologist shortage now in its third month, doctors and Elgin City Council members continue to voice their frustrations. Sherman President Sheri De Shazo said the hospital is back to doing about 50% of the number of surgeries it performed before switching providers, but the hospital won't meet or exceed its previous staffing levels until April.

The parents of a 13-year-old Naperville boy are speaking out after a video emerged showing their son, a seventh-grader at Scullen Middle School, being repeatedly punched by another student while seated on a school bus. Ali Abouimrane, the father of the teen, said Thursday that his family has contacted the Naperville Police Department about the Oct. 27 episode and they've hired a lawyer to investigate potential negligence by school officials.

Representatives with Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants announced this week that the lease for Mon Ami Gabi at Oakbrook Center was expiring and the restaurant will close Nov. 24. The French bistro has been at the luxury Oak Brook mall for 21 years.

The week ahead: Windy City Bulls return

The Windy City Bulls open their 2021-22 season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. To celebrate the NBA G-League team's 5th anniversary in Hoffman Estates, the team is offering $5 tickets for village residents. Residents can buy tickets at https://tinyurl.com/yr6ex6nb using offer code hepd2021.

Second pot shop for Lake Zurich?

Just a couple of weeks after approving the town's first recreational marijuana dispensary, Lake Zurich village trustees on Monday will consider a second. Two Pointo LLC is seeking a special use permit for a dispensary at 927 S. Rand Road.

The week ahead: Batavia budget hearing

Batavia will have a public hearing on its proposed 2022 budget, at a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. The budget may be viewed on the city's website, cityofbatavia.net.

The week ahead: 'Illumination' in Lisle

The Morton Arboretum will flip the switch on the "Illumination" holiday light show Saturday. This season, Illumination will follow a milelong walking path. One of the new additions to the route: 150 colorful lanterns. For tickets: mortonarb.org.