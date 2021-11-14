Man in custody in shooting at Villa Park Safari Land
Updated 11/14/2021 8:40 AM
Villa Park police said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday night at the Safari Land indoor amusement park.
A victim was shot three times and is being treated at a hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening, police said.
The male suspect fled the business at 701 W. North Ave., but later was captured at a residence in Chicago with the assistance of the Chicago Police Department, Villa Park police said.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and remains under investigation.
