Man in custody in shooting at Villa Park Safari Land

Villa Park police said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday night at the Safari Land indoor amusement park.

A victim was shot three times and is being treated at a hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening, police said.

The male suspect fled the business at 701 W. North Ave., but later was captured at a residence in Chicago with the assistance of the Chicago Police Department, Villa Park police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and remains under investigation.