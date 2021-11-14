Child sex offender charged with sexual assault two days out of prison

Joseph Baker, 38, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Ave. in Chicago, is accused of an August 2021 sexual assault in Aurora.

A convicted child sex offender is in custody and facing charges after he sexually assaulted an Aurora woman two days after he was released from prison, Aurora police said Sunday.

Police officers responded to an Aurora hospital Aug. 21 after the victim went there and reported the assault.

Joseph Baker, 38, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Ave. in Chicago, was a family acquaintance who assaulted the 18-year-old woman in her family's home and continued making sexual advances through the evening, police said.

While investigating, detectives found Baker had been released Aug. 18. Because of his prior charges, three of the six criminal sexual assault charges he now faces are Class X felonies while the rest are Class 1.

He was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force without incident last week, according to the news release.