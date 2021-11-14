Chicago man charged in shooting at Villa Park Safari Land

Meco M. Norris of Chicago has been charged in a shooting at Safari Land in Villa Park.

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting that hurt a person Saturday night at the Safari Land indoor amusement park in Villa Park.

Meco M. Morris, 25, of the 3000 block of North Spaulding Avenue, is charged with aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm because he fired three times and struck a person when 50 or more people were in the park on North Avenue, according to DuPage County court records.

The records show Brandon L. Weatherly Jr. was shot in the right upper chest, right shoulder and right arm. Villa Park police said Weatherly was being treated at a hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening.

Morris ran away from the business after the shooting, but he later was captured at a residence in Chicago with the assistance of the Chicago Police Department, Villa Park police said.

Neither police nor court records listed Weatherly's hometown or any possible connection to Morris, or detailed any motive for the shooting.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and remains under investigation.