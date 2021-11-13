Villa Park police searching for suspect involved in Safari Land shooting
Updated 11/13/2021 10:46 PM
Villa Park police are searching for a man who shot someone at a Safari Land Saturday night.
The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was being treated at a hospital, according to the Villa Park Police Department.
The shooter -- described as a Black man wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and a black baseball cap -- was seen running near the indoor family entertainment center at 701 W. North Ave., but police believe he has left the area.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.