Villa Park police searching for suspect involved in Safari Land shooting

Villa Park police are searching for a man who shot someone at a Safari Land Saturday night.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was being treated at a hospital, according to the Villa Park Police Department.

The shooter -- described as a Black man wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and a black baseball cap -- was seen running near the indoor family entertainment center at 701 W. North Ave., but police believe he has left the area.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.