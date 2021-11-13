Fawell, longtime congressman from Naperville, dies at 92

Former U.S> Rep. Harris Fawell, a Naperville Republican, looks over a pile of legislation on his desk during his days in Washington, D.C. Courtesty of Harris Fawell

Harris W. Fawell, who represented constituents for more than 35 years, first in the Illinois State Senate and then as a member of Congress, died Thursday, Nov. 11. He was 92.

Fawell, of Naperville, died of complications from Alzheimer's disease, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing his wife, Ruth.

Fawell served in the state senate from 1963 to 1977. He was first elected to Congress for Illinois' 13th District in 1985 and served until retiring in 1999.

A 1950 North Central College graduate, Fawell donated his public papers to the school, which established the Fawell Institute in his honor.

Fawell, a Republican, endorsed Democrat Barack Obama for president in 2008.