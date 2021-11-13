 

Antioch resident charged with DUI after crashing into Rivalry Alehouse

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/13/2021 4:40 PM

An Antioch resident has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing a car into the Rivalry Alehouse in Antioch, authorities said.

No one was injured.

 

Antioch police responded to 945 Main Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a report of a car crashing into a building, according to a news release.

Nicolas Placko, 39, continued driving through the intersection after striking a light pole and crashing into the Rivalry Alehouse building, police said.

Antioch's building inspector checked the integrity of the building and the owners are estimating the total cost of damages, police said.

A boarding company was called in to frame the broken windows and entry door.

Placko is charged with DUI and several other traffic violations, police said.

He is set to appear in Lake County court at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 