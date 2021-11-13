Antioch resident charged with DUI after crashing into Rivalry Alehouse

An Antioch resident has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing a car into the Rivalry Alehouse in Antioch, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Antioch police responded to 945 Main Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a report of a car crashing into a building, according to a news release.

Nicolas Placko, 39, continued driving through the intersection after striking a light pole and crashing into the Rivalry Alehouse building, police said.

Antioch's building inspector checked the integrity of the building and the owners are estimating the total cost of damages, police said.

A boarding company was called in to frame the broken windows and entry door.

Placko is charged with DUI and several other traffic violations, police said.

He is set to appear in Lake County court at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.