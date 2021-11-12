Snow squalls, up to an inch of snow and ice expected today

Meteorologists have updated forecasts for winter weather starting today that could bring snow squalls to the area that reduce visibility to less than half a mile. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, April 2016

Meteorologists at Chicago's National Weather Service office have updated their forecasts to warn of potential snow squalls later today that could reduce visibility and drop as much as an inch of snow and ice in some areas.

Forecasts suggest the highest potential for heavier snowfall, gusty winds and freezing rain will happen between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The snow squalls that carry wind gusts of up to 35 mph could reduce visibility at times to less than a half mile.

Meteorologists also warn of "graupel," a soft, wet icy precipitation that could make driving more treacherous as well.

Colder temperatures are expected throughout the weekend with high in the lower 40s through Monday. Lows could dip into the upper teens Sunday night, meteorologists also warn.