 

Lightfoot brands suspension recommendation for slain officer the 'height of tone-deafness'

  Chicago police leave flowers at a memorial for slain officer Ella French at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue on Chicago's South Side.

    Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times, Aug. 9

 
Updated 11/12/2021 4:01 PM

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday denounced as the "height of tone-deafness" the Civilian Office of Police Accountability's decision to release a report recommending a three-day suspension for slain police officer Ella French.

In a report released this week, COPA accused French, a Downers Grove North High School alumna, of failing to wear a body-worn camera when she showed up at the botched raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young and failing to fill out the required form.

 

COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the agency's "summary report and investigation" into the raid was completed on April 27.

That's more than three months before French, 29, was fatally shot.

Eaddy has argued that COPA is compelled by city ordinance to "make reports open to public inspection" and can "only redact information to the extent it is exempted from disclosure" by the Freedom of Information Act.

