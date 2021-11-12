Feder: Midday anchor Julie Unruh leaving WGN

Julie Unruh, midday news anchor at WGN-Channel 9, is signing off after 20 years at the Nexstar Media station.

Her last day will be November 24.

"I've been proud to work alongside you as I've watched Channel 9 grow from a few small, local newscasts each day to broadcasting nearly nonstop, earning our rightful place in a competitive news market. It's been truly amazing to watch," Unruh wrote in an email to colleagues Thursday. "I'm looking forward to stepping aside and spending more time with my family. The time is right."

A Chicago native and graduate of Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette and Indiana University, Unruh joined WGN as a general assignment reporter in 2001 after two years at CLTV, the former cable news channel.

She was promoted to midday news anchor in 2020.

No word yet on her replacement alongside co-anchor Dina Bair.

