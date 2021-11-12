COVID-19 update: 7,952 new cases, 49 additional deaths Thursday and Friday, 1,553 hospitalizations

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,553 as of Thursday night. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 7,952 over Thursday and Friday with 49 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

IDPH officials also noted that "new cases of COVID-19 increased 29% from last week."

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,553 as of Thursday night.

On Thursday, 66,821 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 62,689.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.5% based on a seven-day average.

On Thursday, there were 4,144 new COVID-19 infections and 3,808 on Friday. On Thursday, the state recorded 28 deaths from the virus with 21 on Friday. The IDPH did not update COVID-19 data on Veterans Day.

So far, 7,274,337 people have been fully vaccinated or over 57% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 19,421,825 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 16,256,855 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,735,586 and 26,077 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 173,099 virus tests in the last 24 hours.