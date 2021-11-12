Cause of death for kidnapped Wheeling 1-year-old still pending

The retention pond where the body of 1-year-old Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs of Wheeling was found Thursday at the interchange of Interstate 80 and Kennedy Avenue near Hammond, Indiana. Courtesy of Indiana State Police

The Wheeling apartment complex where 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy was found strangled and her daughter, 1-year-old Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, discovered missing before she too was found dead in a retention pond in Indiana. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Autopsy results remained pending Friday for a 1-year-old Wheeling girl whose body was discovered in a Northwest Indiana retention pond Thursday, two days after she was discovered missing from the apartment where her mother was found murdered.

Construction workers spotted the body of Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs in the pond beside an exit ramp at the I-80 and Kennedy Avenue interchange near Hammond Thursday and immediately called authorities to retrieve it, according to Indiana State Police.

Though the body was soon positively identified as that of the missing toddler, her cause and manner of death were not immediately determined by an autopsy the Lake County, Indiana, coroner's office began Friday morning.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has ruled the death of the girl's mother, 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy, to be a homicide caused by strangulation and asphyxiation.

Murphy's body and her daughter's absence were discovered by Wheeling police late Tuesday during a well-being check of her apartment on Inland Drive requested by family members concerned by their inability to reach her and her unexplained absence from her retail job that day.

Wheeling police reported Thursday that a person of interest in the case had been located.

The man, who had been in a relationship with Murphy, was found in Missouri along with the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan in which police believe Jaclyn had been riding at some point since Tuesday, Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said.

The person of interest is not the father of the girl, nor was he someone who lived with the mother and daughter, Steffen said.

While police initially declined to say how investigators believe Murphy died, they said evidence at the scene made clear that there was an assault. Steffen said he believes the case will be built on forensic evidence.

Murphy's family members filed a missing persons report at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday after becoming concerned that she hadn't shown up at her job at a store and hadn't been in contact with relatives since Monday night.

Murphy grew up in Lincolnshire and was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School.

Her high school best friend told ABC 7 Chicago he was shocked when he read about what happened.

"It was mind blowing to me to read the first article; I didn't want to believe it. I still can't believe it," Brentley Wright said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632, or call 911.