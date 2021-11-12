Advocate Aurora Health to raise minimum wage to $18 per hour

Advocate Aurora Health announced Thursday that it will raise the minimum wage for its full-time employees to $18 per hour.

The raises go into effect Dec. 5 and will affect about 10,800 employees. An additional 20,000 employees already making more than $18 an hour (including pharmacy technicians and licensed practical nurses) are also to receive raises.

"This decision reflects how much we value our team members, whose commitment has been nothing short of extraordinary, especially during these challenging times," said Advocate Aurora President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh in a statement. "Establishing industry-leading compensation is one way to reward our team members for their tremendous contributions while helping more people to lead healthy, fulfilling lives."

Calling the move a "$93 million investment," Advocate Aurora will use operational funds to pay for the raises.

Advocate Aurora increased its minimum hourly rate to $13 in mid-2019, $14 in early 2020 and $15 at the beginning of this year.

Advocate Aurora Health is one of the 12 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the United States and a leading employer in the Midwest with more than 75,000 employees.