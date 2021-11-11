Snow on the way? Winter weather expected throughout weekend

The season's first snowfall is expected in most parts of the suburbs this weekend, with a wintry mix starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Chicago office are forecasting rain turning to a snow and ice mix starting Friday morning.

Snowfall could become heavy at times, and forecasters warn of impaired visibility with wind gusts of up to 35 mph also likely later in the day.

Any snow is not expected to stick for long because of the warm ground temperatures.

Highs Friday will top out in the mid-40s and remain cold throughout the weekend, according to meteorologists.

Saturday's forecast calls for more wind and potential snowfall late with highs in the lower 40s.

On Sunday, a chance for more light snow in the morning with "blustery" conditions continuing across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.