Police probing whether body discovered in Indiana is that of kidnapped Wheeling infant

Police continue to investigate the killing of a 21-year-old woman and kidnapping of her 1-year-old daughter in an apartment on Inland Drive in Wheeling. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Wheeling police Thursday dispatched a team to a pond near Hammond, Indiana, where authorities are investigating the discovery of a body that could be that of a 1-year-old girl who's been missing since her mother was found dead Tuesday night.

Indiana State Police said construction workers spotted and recovered the unidentified girl's body in the retention pond near an exit ramp at the interchange of I-80 and Kennedy Avenue. The body is that of a Black girl under the age of 5, police said.

Meanwhile, Wheeling police say they have located a person of interest in the abduction of the girl, Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, and killing of her mother, 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy.

The man, who had been in a relationship with Murphy, was found in Missouri along with the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan in which police believe Jaclyn had been riding at some point since Tuesday, Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said Thursday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office reported Thursday that Murphy died from asphyxiation and strangulation, and ruled her death a homicide.

The person of interest is not the father of the girl, nor was he someone who lived with the mother and daughter, Steffen said.

Officers conducting a well-being check at the request of Murphy's family late Tuesday night found her dead in her apartment on Inland Drive.

While police initially declined to say how investigators believe Murphy died, they said evidence at the scene made clear that there was an assault. Steffen said he believes the case will be built on forensic evidence.

According to police, Murphy's family members filed a missing persons report at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, after becoming concerned that she hadn't shown up at her job at a store and hadn't been in contact with relatives since Monday night.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaclyn or the van is asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632, or call 911.