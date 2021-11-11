Police: Person of interest in Wheeling killing, kidnapping had been in relationship with mother

Police continue to investigate the killing of a 21-year-old woman and kidnapping of her 1-year-old daughter in an apartment on Inland Drive in Wheeling. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Wheeling police say they now have a person of interest in the killing of a woman found dead in her apartment Tuesday and the kidnapping of her 1-year-old daughter.

The man had been in a relationship with 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy before her death and owns the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan in which police believe her daughter, Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, had been riding, Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said Thursday.

That minivan later was located in Missouri, but Jaclyn was not found inside.

The person of interest is not the father of the girl, nor was he someone who lived with the mother and daughter, Steffen said.

Police have said the girl may be in danger, after officers conducting a well-being check late Tuesday night found her mother dead in her apartment on Inland Drive.

Police declined to say Wednesday how investigators believe Murphy died but said evidence at the scene made clear that there was an assault. An autopsy is scheduled later today.

Steffen said he believes the case will be built on forensic evidence.

According to police, Murphy's family members filed a missing persons report at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, after becoming concerned that she hadn't shown up at her job at a store and hadn't been in contact with relatives since Monday night.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaclyn or the van is asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632, or call 9-1-1.