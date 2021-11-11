Palatine man arrested on child porn charges in Algonquin

Algonquin police on Tuesday arrested a Palatine man accused of recording an inappropriate video of a child and possessing multiple pornographic images of other children.

Kevin R. Fricke, 28, of the 400 block of North Cambridge Drive, is charged in McHenry County with unauthorized videotaping and possession of child pornography. Officers with the Algonquin Police Department arrested Fricke just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Fricke is accused of recording a child who was dressing, court records show. Investigators also discovered multiple pornographic images of children on Fricke's cellphone, according to the complaint.

Fricke remained at the McHenry County jail Wednesday afternoon. He would need to post $5,000 bond to be released.

A McHenry County judge on Wednesday appointed Fricke a public defender. The case is scheduled for a potential bond hearing on Monday.