Funerals set for Astroworld concert victims from Naperville

Franco Patino, 21, of Naperville was killed at a concert in Houston on Nov. 5. Courtesy of the University of Dayton

Jacob Jurinek, 20, of Naperville was killed at a concert a week ago in Houston. Courtesy of the Jurinek Family

Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Naperville friends who were killed in a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival a week ago in Houston.

Franco Patino, 21, and Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, were among the nine victims of the stampede during a sold-out concert headlined by rapper Travis Scott.

Patino and Jurinek had been best friends since attending grade school together in Naperville.

Their funerals will be held at Naperville and Darien churches on Nov. 20, the day Jurinek would have turned 21.

Jurinek was an only child who lost his mother, Alison, a decade ago from brain cancer. His family remembered him for his love of movies and music, his flair for storytelling and his heart of gold.

"To help keep his spirit alive, may we all try and live a little more like Jake," his obituary read. "Call your dad. Tell your friends you love them. Buy the new shoes. Take the selfie. Write the kind note. Sleep in. YESSIR! Go to the movie theatre on opening night and always bring a bag of popcorn home. Make memories with the ones you love at any chance you get. Hold your friends closely. Love your family fiercely."

Patino graduated from Neuqua Valley High School in 2018, a year earlier than Jurinek. Their football coach described them as outgoing, "team first" athletes who valued their friendships forged on the field.

Patino and Jurinek went on to different colleges but remained close.

Patino was a senior at the University of Dayton in Ohio. He chose to major in mechanical engineering technology because he wanted to improve the lives of others, especially his mother, who has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to walk, his older brother said.

Jurinek was a journalism student with a specialty in advertising at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Visitation for Patino is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. His funeral Mass is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Burial will be private.

Visitation for Jurinek is planned for 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes. His memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made in Jake's name in honor of his mother, Alison Jurinek, to The Edward Foundation-Oncology Department.