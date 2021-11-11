Elgin honors veterans during annual ceremony

Elgin police chaplain Al Keating salutes as the colors are posted to begin Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at the Centre of Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The brass flies as the American Legion Post 57 honor guard performs the rifle salute during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

U.S. Navy veteran Bob Balsamo wipes away a tear during the city's annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday. Balsamo was a submariner who served in active duty from 1952-54 and spent eight years in the reserves. Rick West | Staff Photographer

About 100 people filled the ballroom at the Centre of Elgin on Thursday to honor veterans during the city's annual ceremony.

The event featured music by the Larkin High School band, comments from emcee Tricia Dieringer and Mayor David Kaptain and guest speaker Jerry Turnquist, an Elgin historian.

In recounting the origins of Armistice Day and then Veterans Day, Turnquist said Elginites made up roughly 1,500 of the 4 million Americans that served in World War I. About 50 of them are among the 116,000 Americans who died. Their names are memorialized at Veterans Memorial Park.

He noted that Thursday also marked the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The honor guard from American Legion Post 57 offered a rifle salute outside the window of the ballroom, followed by the playing of taps by band members Jackson Baker and Madelyn Dobbeck.

Dieringer closed the ceremony with a final thought.

"We veterans do not live for war. We fight for peace," she said. "Keep peace in your heart, and most of all, when you see a veteran, say thank you."