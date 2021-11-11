Bail set for man charged with carjacking radio host Maze Jackson

A 28-year-old Homer Glen man has been charged with carjacking a vehicle from Chicago radio-show host Maze Jackson Tuesday.

William S. Nixon, of the 15000 block of South Sunset Court, appeared in Cook County bond court Thursday afternoon. Judge Barbara Dawkins set his bail at $85,000, meaning Nixon would need to post $8,500 to be freed pretrial.

Nixon is charged with vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He is accused of bumping into a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near 24th and State streets. When the victim got out of the vehicle to ask for Nixon's insurance information, Nixon stole it, a prosecutor said Thursday.

The prosecutor did not name Jackson as the victim.

Jackson used a phone-finding app to track the vehicle because his smartphone was in the car. When Nixon was arrested, he had the key to the car in one of his pockets, the prosecutor said.

Jackson wrote about the case on Facebook and talked about it on his broadcasts on WBGX-AM and social media. He is also a political consultant and recently appeared in a Hulu documentary about former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

In his Wednesday broadcast, Jackson told listeners he didn't think the carjacking was a random event. "It was too mapped out. It was too planned out," he said.

Jackson thanked Aurora police, whom he called once he discovered where his phone and car were. "They were calm, cool and collected," he said.

Aurora police found the vehicle on the 1400 block of Orchard Road. They said a suspect fled and tried to carjack another person. Nixon was arrested a short time later and turned over to Chicago police.

A public defender told the judge Nixon did not have money for bond and suffered from "housing instability" and unspecified mental-health problems.

Nixon was charged with three burglaries in 2013. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation. His next court date is Nov. 19 in Skokie.