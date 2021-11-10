 

Wheeling police: 21-year-old mother murdered, 1-year-old daughter kidnapped

Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 11/10/2021 11:53 AM

Wheeling police are searching for those responsible for the murder of a 21-year-old woman found dead in her home Tuesday and the kidnapping of her 1-year-old daughter.

Police and fire personnel conducting a well-being check late Tuesday at Ja'nya Murphy's apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive found the door unlocked and Murphy dead, authorities said Wednesday.

 

Her daughter, Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, was missing, police said.

Wheeling police said they are working with the Northwest Suburban Major Crimes Assistance Team to secure the safe return of the baby and identify and apprehend those responsible. They're also seeking the public's assistance in locating the child.

Family members filed a missing persons report at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, after becoming concerned that the victim hadn't been to work, and hadn't been in contact with them since Monday. Police went to her apartment after initial attempts to contact her failed.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School, police said.

