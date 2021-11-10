Round Lake apartment fire displaces 10 families

Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District officials said an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon caused no injuries, but displaced 10 families.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 4:45 p.m. to the apartment complex on the 1300 block of Oxford Lane.

Firefighters reported they could smell smoke, but saw no flames emanating from the building.

They were able to trace the source of the smoke to the attic of a 20-unit apartment building.

Fire officials said the residential portion of the building was equipped with sprinklers and an alarm system, but the attic area was not.

It took nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze, officials said. Firefighters from 10 other departments assisted in various capacities. Round Lake police also assisted in the evacuation of the building.

No damage estimate was available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.