Robbers hit Rivers Casino patron for $40,000, police say
Updated 11/10/2021 1:23 PM
A patron at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines was robbed of $40,000 by two thieves, one armed with a handgun, early Tuesday, police said.
The stickup occurred about 2:25 a.m. in a parking lot, according to police. The 34-year-old victim wasn't hurt.
The thieves fled in a dark-colored vehicle, police said. No other details were immediately available Wednesday.
Des Plaines police are investigating.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.