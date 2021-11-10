Robbers hit Rivers Casino patron for $40,000, police say

Des Plaines police are investigating reports a patron was robbed of $40,000 early Tuesday outside Rivers Casino. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2020

A patron at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines was robbed of $40,000 by two thieves, one armed with a handgun, early Tuesday, police said.

The stickup occurred about 2:25 a.m. in a parking lot, according to police. The 34-year-old victim wasn't hurt.

The thieves fled in a dark-colored vehicle, police said. No other details were immediately available Wednesday.

Des Plaines police are investigating.