Feder: Carjacking leaves radio host Maze Jackson 'in complete state of shock'

Days after his national star-turn on the Hulu documentary series "Being Blago," Chicago radio personality and podcaster Maze Jackson became the victim of a carjacking on the city's Near South Side Tuesday.

Jackson was at 24th and South State Streets shortly after noon when he said he was struck from behind by a truck and attacked by an assailant who stole his Porsche Panamera. He told me he filed a police report on the incident.

"I'm good physically, but mentally ... WHOA! I definitely got caught slipping," he wrote on Facebook.

Jackson, a longtime political consultant, strategist and former lobbyist, currently hosts mornings on Great Lakes Radio WBGX 1570-AM. He previously hosted mornings on Midway Broadcasting WVON 1690-AM.

