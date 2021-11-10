COVID-19 update: 5,044 new cases, 20 more deaths, 1,467 hospitalizations

Ryan Saunders, 11, of Tower Lakes received his COVID-19 vaccination on Friday at the Advocate Health Care Pediatrics office in Lake Barrington. Courtesy of Advocate Aurora Health

New cases of COVID-19 spiked to 5,044 Wednesday, the most since Sept. 10, with 20 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,467 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate increased to 2.5%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,727,634 and 26,028 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 76,406 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 56,313.

So far, 36,142 Illinois children ages 5 to 11 have received COVID-19 vaccinations since federal authorization was given Nov. 2.

In all, 7,259,916 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 57% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 19,171,235 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 16,123,048 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 148,834 virus tests in the last 24 hours.