Bensenville man dies in three-vehicle crash on I-55

A three-vehicle car crash Tuesday on I-55 in Will County killed a Bensenville man and injured two other people, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

About 5 a.m. Tuesday, a 2005 silver Nissan Pathfinder pulled onto the left shoulder on I-55 south near Joliet Road and a 2010 black Chevrolet Equinox topped behind it, partially in the left lane of traffic, police said.

A 2008 white GMC Sierra driven by Irineo Vargas, 30, of Woodridge hit the Equinox, which then struck the rear passenger's side of the Pathfinder, police said.

Three passengers inside the Equinox -- Lucio Elmer Garcia Lopez, 18, of Bensenville, Arnoldo E. Garcia Garcia, 22, of Bensenville, and an unidentified person -- sustained severe injuries and were taken to the hospital. Garcia Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

At the time of the crash. the driver of the Equinox was outside his vehicle along with the four people who had been in the Pathfinder, and none of them were injured. All five are Bensenville residents.

Vargas was also uninjured, police said.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.