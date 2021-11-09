 

Glen Ellyn man gets 50 years for raping, murdering ex-wife in 2011

Updated 11/9/2021 12:07 PM

A Glen Ellyn man was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison, for raping and killing his ex-wife in 2011.

DuPage County Judge Brian Telander sentenced Juan M. Granados, 43, to 40 years for the murder and 10 years for the sexual assault of Nancy Bustos, 36, at the Briar Lane apartment she shared with her former husband and their two children.

 

During his February 2020 trial, authorities said Bustos' parents became worried when they had not heard from her for several days. They went to the apartment on Oct. 16, 2011, saw her car there, but didn't get a response when they knocked on the door. They called police, who found Bustos in a bathtub. She had been assaulted and strangled to death the night before, authorities said.

After killing Bustos, Granados took their children to his mother's house in Hanover Park then borrowed his brother's car and drove to Mexico, authorities testified.

There he got married and had two more children, before being extradited in September 2017.

At the trial, his daughter with Bustos, who was 9 when her mother was killed, testified that her father was an abusive husband. She told investigators in 2011 her father would hit Bustos "all the time, for no reason," and that she had seen him drag her mother by her hair.

The sentences will be served consecutively. Granados will have to serve 100% of the murder sentence and 85% of the sexual assault sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for the time he has been held in the DuPage County jail since his arrest in September 2017.

