Feder: WDCB to celebrate Public Radio Music Day

WDCB 90.9-FM, the west suburban College of DuPage station, will celebrate Public Radio Music Day Wednesday with a jazz concert and live radio broadcast.

Trumpeter Chad McCullough and his quartet will perform a new interpretation of jazz trumpet legend Kenny Dorham's classic "Quiet Kenny" album, recorded in 1959.

Fans are invited to attend the concert at Fulton Street Collective, 1821 West Hubbard Street, or listen live on WDCB from 6 to 7 p.m.

"What better way to celebrate Public Radio Music Day than to bring a live jazz concert to the airwaves," station manager Dan Bindert said in a statement. "WDCB is driven by our live and local deejays who are deeply passionate about jazz. And we feel it's important to not only present the best recorded music, but also to present the creativity of our great Chicago musicians in a truly live setting as often as we can."

