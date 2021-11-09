COVID-19 update: 2,245 new cases, 22 more deaths, 1,393 hospitalizations

Jane Carol, 9, is administered her first COVID-19 vaccination dose by nurse Regina Gallo during a vaccine clinic for kids age 5-11 at Hadley Junior High School in Glen Ellyn on Monday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,245 Tuesday with 22 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,393 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

On Monday, 44,122 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 53,271.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.2% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 751,006 people have been fully vaccinated or 56.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 19,068,895 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 16,046,642 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,722,590 and 26,008 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 68,679 virus tests in the last 24 hours.