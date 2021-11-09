Chicago Police Department cancels days off as Rittenhouse verdict looms
Updated 11/9/2021 8:14 PM
The Chicago Police Department has canceled regularly scheduled days off starting Friday and through the weekend in apparent anticipation of civil unrest in the event that Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted.
The internal memo circulated to rank-and-file officers makes no mention of the Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha or a potential verdict.
It simply states that, starting with the first watch Friday, regularly scheduled days off for all sworn personnel will be canceled.
The connection to the Rittenhouse verdict was made by Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, who accused the city of violating a mediation settlement by failing to provide notice to officers before canceling their days off.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
