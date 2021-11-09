Aurora police ask for help in finding missing seniors

The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in locating a pair of seniors.

Robert W. Springstroh and Oriene E. Springstroh have conditions that place them in danger, police said. The two were last seen Sunday at 1979 Dunhill Lane driving a gray 2013 Ford Focus with the Illinois license plate RS5220.

Robert, 88, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has gray hair and hazel eyes, according to the missing person alert. Oriene, 82, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 lbs. and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500.