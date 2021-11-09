$5.6 million Lotto ticket sold in Batavia
Updated 11/9/2021 4:35 PM
Check your lottery tickets: A Lotto ticket bought at Batavia's KL Liquor and Pantry won $5.6 million Monday, according to Illinois Lottery officials.
The news release from the lottery did not say when the ticket was sold, or who won.
The store is at 1351 Wind Energy Pass, which is west of Kirk Road.
The winning numbers are 13-27-30-31-34-48.
Article Comments
