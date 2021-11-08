 

Round Lake man charged in crash that killed his mother

 
By Katie Smith
Shaw Media
McHenry County prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Round Lake man with reckless homicide in a June 17 crash in McHenry that killed his mother.

