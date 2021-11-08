Round Lake man charged in crash that killed his mother
Updated 11/8/2021 6:12 PM
McHenry County prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Round Lake man with reckless homicide in a June 17 crash in McHenry that killed his mother.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.