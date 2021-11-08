 

Man gets 3 years in prison in Naperville dog cruelty case

  • Andre Norris

    Andre Norris

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 11/8/2021 8:05 PM
An earlier version gave an incorrect hometown for Andre Norris.

A former Naperville man pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in a case where a dead dog was found in a drainage ditch and another was disposed of in a field.

Andre P. Norris, 29, now of Hoffman Estates, accepted a sentence of three years in prison.

 

"It is truly unfortunate that people can mistreat an animal like this," DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy said. "The lack of concern for animals is shocking and appalling.

"I pray to God you never have another companion animal."

Norris pleaded guilty to not providing adequate veterinary care to three dogs: a German shepherd named Melodias, a Pembroke Welsh corgi named Bubba and a German shepherd/husky mix named Scooby.

Melodias and Bubba died. They were severely malnourished, according to necropsies. Melodias weighed 20 pounds when he should have weighed about 70 pounds. Bubba weighed about 4 pounds but should have weighed at least 27 pounds.

Scooby, who survived, weighed 22 pounds when Naperville Animal Control seized him. Authorities said they found him in a filthy, rusted crate that contained urine, blood and feces. He had a sore that extended nearly to the bone and could not walk.

In addition to being starved, Melodias had parvovirus and had ingested rat poison, according to the necropsy. The dog's body was found wrapped in a sheet on March 2, 2020, in a drainage ditch near some woods. Norris led police to Bubba in May 2020.

When police were investigating the case, a neighbor told them she had seen Norris dragging the dogs when walking them. Authorities said Norris told them they took the dogs for fewer walks after a murder happened in his neighborhood.

Norris' co-defendant, Sarah Gorski, is due to appear in court Wednesday morning. She also is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. The two lived together.

Norris received credit for 17 days he spent in the DuPage County jail. He must serve at least 50% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

