Feder: Jennifer Lyons to keynote Chicago Journalists

Jennifer Lyons, president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 and formerly one of Chicago's preeminent news executives, has been chosen as keynote speaker for the Chicago Journalists Association's 2021 virtual awards ceremony November 19.

Lyons was named to the top job at CBS 2 in August, following her tenure as vice president of news at NewsNation, the Nexstar Media Group cable news startup, and news director at Nexstar's WGN-Channel 9.

In her remarks, according to the organization, Lyons will "provide perspective on the current state and future of Chicago's journalism landscape."

