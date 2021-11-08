COVID-19 update: 7,359 new cases over the weekend, 38 more deaths, 1,314 hospitalizations

Ashley Saunders, 9, of Tower Lakes receives a COVID-19 vaccination on Friday at the Advocate Health Care Pediatrics office in Lake Barrington. So far, 7,342,915 people have been fully vaccinated or 57.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Courtesy of Advocate Aurora Health

New cases of COVID-19 reached 7,359 over the weekend with 38 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,314 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

Between Friday and Sunday, 184,956 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 52,987.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.2% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 7,342,915 people have been fully vaccinated or 57.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois reported 2,964 new cases Saturday, 2,335 Sunday and 2,060 on Monday. Deaths from COVID-19 totaled 17 on Saturday, 13 on Sunday and eight on Monday. The IDPH does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

The federal government has delivered 19,046,555 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 16,096,433 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,720,345 and 25,986 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 69,073 virus tests in the last 24 hours.