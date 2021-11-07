'We are brokenhearted': Naperville friends among eight dead at Houston concert

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday. Eight concertgoers, including a Naperville man, died in a crowd crush during the performance, authorities say. Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

A pair of high school friends from Naperville who were in Houston for the weekend to attend a music festival were among eight concertgoers killed Friday when a crowd surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek, both 21 and graduates of Neuqua Valley High School, died while attending the Astroworld music festival at Houston's NRG Park, their families said Sunday.

"We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives," Ron Jurinek, Jacob's father, said in a written statement. "Right now, we ask for the time and space for our family to process this tragic news and begin to heal. We're comforted by the fact that the hundreds of people Jake touched over the years will carry a piece his spirit with them."

According to the statement, Jake was beloved by his family and seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, boundless energy and unwavering positive attitude. Known as "Big Jake" by his younger cousins, Jake will be remembered most as the best friend to his father, who were brought closer together than ever by the passing of Jake's mother

Alison, in 2011.

Jurinek was a journalism student with a specialty in advertising at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, according to the university. He worked as a student intern with the university's athletic media team, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"We are brokenhearted to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said in the university's statement. "Jacob was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising. We understand this comes as a shock to many of our students. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep Jacob's family and friends in our thoughts."

According to a release from Dayton University, Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major who was minoring in human movement biomechanics. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program in Mason, Ohio.

"It is with a very heavy heart, Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc. shares that our brother, Franco "Cuauhocelotl" Patino, has passed on," the fraternity said in a statement. "On behalf of Alpha Psi Lambda National Inc., we extend our condolences to his family, friends, Alpha Nu Chapter and all that share in this loss. May his memory be eternal."

Patino, Jurinek and the others died as chaos erupted in a crowd of about 50,000 Friday night, according to news reports. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized Saturday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

He called the disaster "a tragedy on many different levels" and said it was too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.