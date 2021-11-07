Naperville man, 21, among eight dead at Houston concert

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday. Eight concertgoers, including a Naperville man, died in a crowd crush during the performance, authorities say. Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

A 21-year-old Naperville man was among eight concertgoers killed Friday when a concert crowd surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott in Houston, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms.

Franco Patino, a student at the University of Dayton, died in the crowd while attending the Astroworld music festival at Houston's NRG Park, the school announced in a campus email.

Patino's death also was confirmed Saturday by the Alpha Psi Lambda fraternity, to which he belonged.

"It is with a very heavy heart, Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc. shares that our brother, Franco "Cuauhocelotl" Patino, has passed on, the statement reads. "On behalf of Alpha Psi Lambda National Inc., we extend our condolences to his family, friends, Alpha Nu Chapter and all that share in this loss. May his memory be eternal."

Patino and the others died as chaos erupted in a crowd of about 50,000 Friday night, according to news reports. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized Saturday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

He called the disaster "a tragedy on many different levels" and said it was too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.