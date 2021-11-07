Bail denied for man charged with shooting Bensenville police officer

Authorities say a Bensenville police officer was shot in both legs, the arm and back while responding to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning at this apartment complex in the 100 block of South York Road. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

Bail was denied Sunday for the suspect in the shooting of a Bensenville police officer early Saturday morning at this apartment complex in the 100 block of South York Road in Bensenville. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

Bail was denied Sunday for a man accused of shooting a Bensenville police officer multiple times Saturday, causing severe injuries.

Kiante Tyler, 21, of the 100 block of South York Road in Bensenville, appeared in person before DuPage County Associate Judge James Orel. He was surrounded by at least six correctional officers.

Tyler is charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

Assistant DuPage County State's Attorney Helen Kapas told Orel that Tyler's mother called police to the family's Bensenville apartment at about 1 a.m. Saturday for help in getting Tyler to leave.

Officer Steven Kotlewski, the first to arrive, entered the second-floor apartment and greeted the mother, who was in the living room. According to the audio of a body camera video played in court, Kotlewski then greeted Tyler and said "What's the trouble?" before being shot.

Kapas said Tyler fired at least 10 rounds from a 9-millimeter handgun. Kotlewski fell down a stairwell and began crawling until fellow officers found him, applied tourniquets to his legs and took him to a fire station.

As of Sunday morning, he was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Dave Stachura, Kotlewski's father-in-law, said late Saturday afternoon Kotlewski underwent eight hours of surgery Saturday morning, after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to both legs, and more surgeries were planned.

In court, Kotlewski's bodycam video was shown only to the judge and attorneys. But the audio recorded the shots, the officer screaming, and Tyler's mom screaming.

As it played, Tyler's mother, who attended the hearing, exclaimed "I'm so sorry!"

The officer was shot three times in each leg, breaking both thigh bones, Kapas said. A femoral artery and femoral vein were severed, she said.

Kotlewski also suffered bullet wounds in the upper arm and in the back, damaging his spine, liver and a kidney. Another bullet lodged in his vest in the back, Kapas said. He required a transfusion of 14 pints of blood Saturday, the prosecutor said.

Assistant Public Defender Steve Dalton said Tyler could not provide basic identity information before court, and that his affect was "inappropriate." Tyler appeared in court wearing a yellow jumpsuit, which are typically worn by detainees the jail believes may have mental-health risks.

Dalton said Tyler's mother and aunts told him Tyler's behavior had changed in August, but that he had not been evaluated or treated for a mental illness. He asked for a "reasonable" bail, but also told the judge the family did not want to post bond, because they prefer Tyler remain in jail and undergo a mental-health evaluation.

Outside of court, his aunts said they believe Tyler is mentally ill, and that it may have been brought on by the use of the hallucinogen PCP. They said Tyler is a graduate of Proviso East High School, where he played football, and that he had attended college and worked for Walmart. They described him as a respectful and cheerful person, until recently.

"Everybody loved him," said his aunt, Alfarae Alexander.

If convicted of attempted murder, Tyler would face a mandatory six to 30 years in prison, plus possibly another 25 years to life because the crime involved a gun.