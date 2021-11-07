Aurora man dies after 2-vehicle crash
Updated 11/7/2021 7:57 PM
An Aurora man is dead after a car accident Sunday afternoon, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.
Around 3:14 p.m., Aurora first responders arrived at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Indian Trail Road and Farnsworth Avenue.
Firefighters extricated the driver of a 2019 Hyundai SUV, a 23-year-old Aurora man, who had been partially ejected from the vehicle after it had rolled over. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the release.
The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a 2012 Chevy sedan, was not injured.
An investigation by the Aurora Police Department is ongoing. The department asks anyone with information to call its traffic division at (630) 256-5330.
