Aurora man dies after 2-vehicle crash

An Aurora man is dead after a car accident Sunday afternoon, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

Around 3:14 p.m., Aurora first responders arrived at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Indian Trail Road and Farnsworth Avenue.

Firefighters extricated the driver of a 2019 Hyundai SUV, a 23-year-old Aurora man, who had been partially ejected from the vehicle after it had rolled over. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a 2012 Chevy sedan, was not injured.

An investigation by the Aurora Police Department is ongoing. The department asks anyone with information to call its traffic division at (630) 256-5330.