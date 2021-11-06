 

University of Dayton student from Naperville killed at Astroworld music festival

  • Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A crush of concertgoers would later kill at least eight people.

    Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A crush of concertgoers would later kill at least eight people. Invision/AP

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/6/2021 11:18 PM

A Naperville man studying at the University of Dayton was among those killed in the pandemonium at the Astroworld music festival Friday evening in Houston, according to ABC 7 and other media reports.

Franco Patino, 21, was a senior majoring in mechanical engineering technology with a minor in human movement biomechanics, according to a statement from the university.

 

Patino was also a member of a Hispanic interest fraternity, Alpha Psi Lambda.

