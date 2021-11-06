University of Dayton student from Naperville killed at Astroworld music festival
Updated 11/6/2021 11:18 PM
A Naperville man studying at the University of Dayton was among those killed in the pandemonium at the Astroworld music festival Friday evening in Houston, according to ABC 7 and other media reports.
Franco Patino, 21, was a senior majoring in mechanical engineering technology with a minor in human movement biomechanics, according to a statement from the university.
Patino was also a member of a Hispanic interest fraternity, Alpha Psi Lambda.
