Bensenville police officer shot responding to domestic disturbance

A Bensenville police officer was shot early Saturday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The officer responded to the call just before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of South York Road, Bensenville Police Chief Dan Schulze said.

When the officer arrived, a suspect fired multiple gunshots, hitting the officer, police said.

The officer's weapon was holstered at the time of the shooting, according to Bensenville police.

The officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center and remained in surgery later Saturday morning. His condition was not immediately released.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said.

No one else was injured, and there is no danger to the public.

Bensenville police and M.E.R.I.T. continue to investigate the incident.