Bensenville police officer shot at least eight times responding to domestic disturbance, family says

A Bensenville police officer was shot at least eight times by a suspect involved in a domestic disturbance early Saturday, authorities and his family said.

The officer, an eight-year veteran of the police department, was among the first cops to respond to the apartment complex on the 100 block of South York Road just before 1 a.m.

The suspect, who started shooting when the officer arrived, is in police custody, Police Chief Dan Schulze said in an emailed statement.

Schulze said the officer's weapon was holstered at the time of the shooting.

Dave Stachura, the officer's father-in-law, told the Daily Herald late Saturday afternoon that the officer was about to go in for another round of surgery at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was taken because of its Level 1 trauma center.

He already underwent eight hours of surgery Saturday morning, after sustaining several gunshot wounds, including four in one leg and two in the other leg, Stachura said. One gunshot struck the cop's vest, and another was under his vest in the back, he said.

But, the officer was conscious, and after he was intubated, he was able to communicate with medical staff and family by writing on a piece of paper, Stachura said.

"He's a lucky boy," Stachura said. "He's got a lot of rehab ahead of him."

The father-in-law said fellow officers applied tourniquets to his legs and drove him in a squad car to the nearby Bensenville fire station, where an ambulance then took him to the Maywood hospital.

"If they didn't put tourniquets on them, he'd have died," Stachura said.

Family members, including the officer's wife, are "shocked," Stachura said. The couple has three children: the youngest, 2, and the oldest, 8.

"The kids don't even know," Stachura said. "They're all young."

Police and the family didn't name the officer, but Stachura said he has worked for the Bensenville force for about eight years after an earlier stint in Norridge. He is about 40 years old.

Bensenville police said there were no other injuries related to the domestic disturbance, and there is no danger to the public following the incident.

Police didn't provide further details Saturday, including whether charges would be filed against the suspect in custody.

They are being aided in the investigation by the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team, a DuPage County-wide task force that is brought in to help with serious crimes and incidents.